Meet: 2023 OL/DL Dominik Palka

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dominik Palka

School: Wheeling

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Dominik_Palka76

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Coach Sabo at FIST Football Academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13443655/617a21a14797010dec42714b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Austin Peay, Augustana South Dakota, St Thomas and some more

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring competition to any team I join

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we won against our rivals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really appreciate JJ Watt's game and he is one of my favorites