Meet: 2023 OL/DL Dominik Palka
Name: Dominik Palka
School: Wheeling
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Dominik_Palka76
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train with Coach Sabo at FIST Football Academy
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13443655/617a21a14797010dec42714b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake, Austin Peay, Augustana South Dakota, St Thomas and some more
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring competition to any team I join
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When we won against our rivals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
I really appreciate JJ Watt's game and he is one of my favorites