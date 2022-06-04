Meet: 2023 OL/DL Nate Parker

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Nate Parker

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Allinbomb77

Instagram: Allinbombdawg99

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12836415/61886875dfd86f09444680b1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a detail oriented person and I love playing the game I would work hard to get my way up the depth chart from day one and I feel my game is unique and i can be placed in areas im needed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was my first Varsity Start as a Sophomore. The emotion was high because we were playing our Rival and it was a fun game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My Favorite player is Aaron Donald. I love watching him play because hes a beast and plays with amazing intensity.