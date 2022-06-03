 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 OL/DL Tayo Taiwo
football

Meet: 2023 OL/DL Tayo Taiwo

Tim OHalloran
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Tayo Taiwo

School: Metea Valley

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 242 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @TayoTaiwo19

Instagram: @Tayo_Taiwo26

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Grit Performance

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14774094/61c94d163453060928a54bb8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

NIU Illinois State Colgate Upper Iowa North Central Drake Sioux Falls Lindenwood Northern Iowa Northern Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Competition Mentality Explosiveness Leader mentality

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting My First Varsity Sack

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton because I’m a bears fan

