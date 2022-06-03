Meet: 2023 OL/DL Tayo Taiwo
Name: Tayo Taiwo
School: Metea Valley
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 242 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @TayoTaiwo19
Instagram: @Tayo_Taiwo26
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Grit Performance
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14774094/61c94d163453060928a54bb8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
NIU Illinois State Colgate Upper Iowa North Central Drake Sioux Falls Lindenwood Northern Iowa Northern Michigan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Competition Mentality Explosiveness Leader mentality
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting My First Varsity Sack
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton because I’m a bears fan