{{ timeAgo('2022-07-28 10:58:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 OL Drew Heiss

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Drew Hess

School: Prospect

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @drew_heiss

Instagram: drewheiss

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Tom Nelson training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12828479/625e58b55b47e90980c6fb1b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, dedicated

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a quarterfinal game this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom brady, because he wasn’t the fastest or best QB coming out of college, he just had a great work ethic and accomplished great things

