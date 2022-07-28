Meet: 2023 OL Drew Heiss
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Drew Hess
School: Prospect
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @drew_heiss
Instagram: drewheiss
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Tom Nelson training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12828479/625e58b55b47e90980c6fb1b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, dedicated
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a quarterfinal game this year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom brady, because he wasn’t the fastest or best QB coming out of college, he just had a great work ethic and accomplished great things