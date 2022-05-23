Meet: 2023 OL Jospeh Torelli

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Joseph Torelli

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Joe1Torelli

Instagram: joetorelli

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12845615/6085aa1d4debb114cc2e2413

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Sioux Falls, Elmhurst University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will do anything it takes to make the team better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting as a Junior on a top program in the state of Illinois, and Lockport Win.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields