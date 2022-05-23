Meet: 2023 OL Jospeh Torelli
Name: Joseph Torelli
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Joe1Torelli
Instagram: joetorelli
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12845615/6085aa1d4debb114cc2e2413
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Sioux Falls, Elmhurst University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I will do anything it takes to make the team better.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting as a Junior on a top program in the state of Illinois, and Lockport Win.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields