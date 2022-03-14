Meet: 2023 OL Nicky Myer

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Nicky Myer

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 293 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @nickymyer

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I workout with LA weights and do EFT lineman training 3 times per week.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13492523/6183faf28cdee90368b4d0f8

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

2021 was my first year of football as I have been playing hockey since I was 5. I was on the LA hockey team but have decided to dedicate myself to football. I believe I am at the very beginning of my football career and can play tackle, guard or center.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we beat Fenwick on a last second field goal and I was on the field for the kick.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson because he dominates whether pass blocking or run blocking.