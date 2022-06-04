Meet: 2023 OL Vinnie Esposito

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Vinnie Esposito

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 300 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @vespo61

Instagram: vespo61

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13673312/617edcf4578e990efc1440d9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wisconsin Whitewater, Indiana Weslyan, Saint Ambrose, Crown College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good attitude on the field and in the weight room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rival Hinsdale south at our home field after 5 consecutive years of losing to them

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyle Long because he brought so much enthusiasm and aggression to the Bears offensive line