Meet: 2023 OLB/SS Domenic Berea

Name: Domenic Berea

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OLB/SS

Twitter: @DomenicBeres55

Instagram: Dom.beres

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom and Acceleration. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14727714/6140d8755eec2c0b94bfca1c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have versatility on the defensive side of the ball. I can play in the box for a run as an OLB or I can get play in coverage as a SS.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The experience of a Friday night game with all my friends just getting to play the game I love

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite players is Ray Lewis because of his aggressive play style and the way he carries himself on the field