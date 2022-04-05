Meet: 2023 OLB Tristan Lara

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tristan Lara

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @tristandlara

Instagram: tristandlara

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12930972/61afc133dfd8b00208ccce40

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Helping anyone I can and motivating others. I am very well disciplined and focused.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This past season when we beat our neighboring town, Oswego, on our senior night, who we have not beaten many times the past few years, and also it was the game that put us into the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers, his ability to keep his composure even under the most extreme pressure. I admire the way he keeps himself composed and is still able to stay focused and calm even in stressful times