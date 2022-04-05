Meet: 2023 OLB Tristan Lara
Name: Tristan Lara
School: Yorkville
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: OLB
Instagram: tristandlara
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12930972/61afc133dfd8b00208ccce40
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Helping anyone I can and motivating others. I am very well disciplined and focused.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
This past season when we beat our neighboring town, Oswego, on our senior night, who we have not beaten many times the past few years, and also it was the game that put us into the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Rodgers, his ability to keep his composure even under the most extreme pressure. I admire the way he keeps himself composed and is still able to stay focused and calm even in stressful times