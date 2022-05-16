Meet: 2023 QB Demir Ashiru

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Demir Ashiru

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @AshiruDemir

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

QBWon QB Training, ACES Elite 7v7 and Mike Settle Weight Training. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12944549/6228135c9a91d1110849acb2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, UNI, Georgetown, Columbia, UPenn, Drake, Upper Iowa, St. Thomas, Murray State, Brown, Minnesota State, Dayton, Bucknell and NIU.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Multi-Sport Athlete and Leadership Experience

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to the 2nd round of the 8A Playoffs next season. Built the foundation for me to help lead us to the Championship Game next season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson because he is the type of quarterback I hope to resemble and aspire to