Meet: 2023 QB Eli Meier
Name: Eli Meier
School: Sycamore
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: Elimeier2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9868457/61a1656c5ca8dd08f0157807
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
South Dakota state university, Valparaiso University, eastern Illinois, Cornell college, drake university, Vanderbilt,
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leadership, playmaking
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a conference championship in the 2020 spring season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson, he's a very good runner/passer and very fun to watch.