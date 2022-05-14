 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 QB Eli Meier
Meet: 2023 QB Eli Meier

Name: Eli Meier

School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Elimeier3

Instagram: Elimeier2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9868457/61a1656c5ca8dd08f0157807

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota state university, Valparaiso University, eastern Illinois, Cornell college, drake university, Vanderbilt,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leadership, playmaking

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a conference championship in the 2020 spring season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson, he's a very good runner/passer and very fun to watch.

