Meet: 2023 QB Lebarion Gilmore

Name: Labarion Gilmore

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @LbGilmorejr10

Instagram: berrythegoat5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA_chicago

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15663559/61843b5747982106281e4051

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Energy, competitiveness, leadership, im like another coach on the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing on soldier field for a championship game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj griffin, Cherterion rodgers, mako grant they were all competitive and they went at me and I went back at them they all had that killer instinct where they were just like let’s just play football and dominate in it they stood out from others by miles