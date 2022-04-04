Meet: 2023 QB Lebarion Gilmore
Name: Labarion Gilmore
School: Stagg
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 150 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @LbGilmorejr10
Instagram: berrythegoat5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
NLA_chicago
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15663559/61843b5747982106281e4051
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Energy, competitiveness, leadership, im like another coach on the field
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing on soldier field for a championship game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tj griffin, Cherterion rodgers, mako grant they were all competitive and they went at me and I went back at them they all had that killer instinct where they were just like let’s just play football and dominate in it they stood out from others by miles