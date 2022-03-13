Meet: 2023 QB Payton Salomon

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Payton Salomon

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @PaytonSalomon

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it Deep student for 2yrs. I do strength and agility training in Lemont with Over the Edge Fitness.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13496059/61a2997a5ca8dd08f0165c44









Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Texas, North Dakota St, William Jewel College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic and determination, no one out-works me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Naz on a last second TD pass

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes for obvious reasons. Eyes are always downfield