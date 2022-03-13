 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 QB Payton Salomon
football

Meet: 2023 QB Payton Salomon

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Name: Payton Salomon

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @PaytonSalomon

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it Deep student for 2yrs. I do strength and agility training in Lemont with Over the Edge Fitness.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13496059/61a2997a5ca8dd08f0165c44



Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Texas, North Dakota St, William Jewel College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic and determination, no one out-works me

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Naz on a last second TD pass

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes for obvious reasons. Eyes are always downfield

