Meet: 2023 QB Payton Salomon
Name: Payton Salomon
School: Lemont
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @PaytonSalomon
Instagram: NA
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it Deep student for 2yrs. I do strength and agility training in Lemont with Over the Edge Fitness.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13496059/61a2997a5ca8dd08f0165c44
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Texas, North Dakota St, William Jewel College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic and determination, no one out-works me
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Naz on a last second TD pass
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Mahomes for obvious reasons. Eyes are always downfield