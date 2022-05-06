 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 QB Quinn Callaghan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-06 09:01:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 QB Quinn Callaghan

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Quinn Callaghan

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @q_cally

Instagram: qcally9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12906153/618469408cdee90368b50b61

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’ll play anywhere on the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Burrow because he’s the man

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}