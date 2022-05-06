Meet: 2023 QB Quinn Callaghan
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Quinn Callaghan
School: Plainfield East
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: qcally9
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12906153/618469408cdee90368b50b61
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’ll play anywhere on the field
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Joe Burrow because he’s the man