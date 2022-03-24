Meet: 2023 QB Tyler Fikis

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Fikis

School: Hampshire

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @tyfikis5

Instagram: @tyfikis5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun 7on7 & Nxt Level QB training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12804553/61948cc87bde000808259d06

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I've received several junior day invites from schools like Dartmouth, University of Pennsylvania, Augustana University, Bemidji State University, and a few others. I have been followed on Twitter by coaches from these schools along with others like Old Dominion, UChicago, and Lake Forest.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring versatility and playmaking ability to potential college football programs, along with a complete dedication to the team. I also bring poise under pressure and believe that I can keep the team calm in these situations as well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was this past season against Prairie Ridge. We were down by 7 points with under two minutes left. I got knocked out for a few plays after taking a shot to the head, and a receiver on the team, Devin Yeats, took over at QB while I was out and kept the drive going. I got cleared to go back in, and ended up throwing a touchdown. Instead of tying, we went for two and took the lead, going on to beat Prairie Ridge for the first time in Hampshire history.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, because no matter how much hate and criticism he receives, he doesn't change his mindset and keeps winning games and proving people wrong.