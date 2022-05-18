Meet: 2023 RB Brett Mouw
Name: Brett Mauw
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @brett_mouw
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13575569/6161e10bf5606703001bed50
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, McKendree University, MIchigan Tech University, Greenville University, Kansas University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, Power, Strength, Physicality, Agility, Football IQ, Team Passion, Love the weight room
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My team winning the IHSA Class 4A Football State Championship last year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derrick Henry because he’s physical and fast.