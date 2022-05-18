 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 RB Brett Mouw
Meet: 2023 RB Brett Mouw

Name: Brett Mauw

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @brett_mouw

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13575569/6161e10bf5606703001bed50

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, McKendree University, MIchigan Tech University, Greenville University, Kansas University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, Power, Strength, Physicality, Agility, Football IQ, Team Passion, Love the weight room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My team winning the IHSA Class 4A Football State Championship last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derrick Henry because he’s physical and fast.

