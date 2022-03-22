Meet: 2023 RB Francesco Ricciardi

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Francesco Ricciardi

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @FrancescoR29

Instagram: Francesco.ricciardi29

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15761673/61dba4445cb402090412621f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes. Minnesota State University Moorhead

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring versatility and playmaking at any position on the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was freshman year homecoming game vs our rival school which we won.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley because we play the same position and the fact he can squat so much is just one thing of his that I’m trying to replicate and also his play style is extremely exciting.