Meet: 2023 RB Kyan Gibbs
Name: Kyan Gibbs
School: Loyola Academy
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @GibbsKyan
Instagram: @GibbsKyan
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12824402/61a9831dbd6a9d028cfe0ef3
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, High IQ, Ability to catch the ball out of the backfield
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating LWE in state quarter finals, Winning the Catholic League Blue Division last year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, Reggie Bush