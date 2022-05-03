 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 RB Kyan Gibbs
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-03 09:20:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 RB Kyan Gibbs

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Kyan Gibbs

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @GibbsKyan

Instagram: @GibbsKyan

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12824402/61a9831dbd6a9d028cfe0ef3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, High IQ, Ability to catch the ball out of the backfield

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating LWE in state quarter finals, Winning the Catholic League Blue Division last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams, Reggie Bush

