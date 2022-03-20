Meet: 2023 RB/LB Amarye Howard

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Amarye Howard

School: Wheaton North

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @AmaryeHoward

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

CATALYST103TRAINING Weight and strength program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13110758/618b637dff01a70600107501

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of Wisconsin white water

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Ability to slow the game down on the field and see things as they happen. Be an extension of the coach

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA