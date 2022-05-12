Meet: 2023 RB Marcus Johnson
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Marcus Johnson
School: Hillcrest
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @2xmarc_2x
Instagram: 2xmarc_2x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15268808/61b240934210e808d47d671d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work and dedication
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Build a bond and grinding with my teammates and
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because of his work ethic and mentality