Meet: 2023 S Matt Sutter

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matt Sutter

School: York

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @mattsutter_

Instagram: mattsutter_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

York 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14123054/61f02cbd02b1e2020073c0d2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

MIT

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I use my brain really well on the field, that’s how I make up for the missing size I have, I use my brain.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Glenbard West, very memorable game, gave us lots of respect as a program.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Troy Polamalu, down hill safety player that was able to play both the run and pass very well. Also a big playmaker on money downs.