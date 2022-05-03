Meet: 2023 S/WR Tyler Gaines

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Tyler Gaines

School: Jefferson

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: S/WR

Twitter: @TylerGaines2023

Instagram: tgainess__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Track. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15639651/6165ac8bf56a090690d28500

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Murray state, Drake university, upper Iowa university, Troy university, South Dakota university, Minnesota state university-Moorhead, Illinois state university, Western Illinois university.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A Unique quality I will bring is doing what others won’t and have heart and also give 110% on everything!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has been being able to grow and get better as a player and also the bonds I created.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Sean Taylor because of the way he flew around the field and the way he attacked the ball no matter if it was a run or pass!