Meet: 2023 TE/DE Billy Burke

Name: Billy Burke

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @BillyBurke55

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12542800/61a87d23d4696c09b805aa1c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

augustana, minnesota state, upper iowa, drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i have a leader personality i will always be there to help any teammate or person in need i am fast at learning and even faster at improving

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

winning state or the brother rice game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

nick bosa his technique and ability to do moves with ease is motivating to be like him