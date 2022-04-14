Meet: 2023 TE/DE Billy Burke
Name: Billy Burke
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @BillyBurke55
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12542800/61a87d23d4696c09b805aa1c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
augustana, minnesota state, upper iowa, drake
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i have a leader personality i will always be there to help any teammate or person in need i am fast at learning and even faster at improving
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
winning state or the brother rice game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
nick bosa his technique and ability to do moves with ease is motivating to be like him