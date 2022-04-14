Meet: 2023 TE/DE Michael Doneske

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Michael Doneske

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @MichaelDoneske

Instagram: @mdoneske45

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/8279037/6158de1dbd755f0a948387fd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augastana, Drake, Lawrence University, Mckendree University, Milkin, Valparaiso, and more

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable and work with teammates well. I am willing to do whatever my coaches need me to do without complaint in order to better the team and work towards goals.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the state title last year and starring my junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is O'Dell Beckham Jr. because he is very talented and has a lot of passion for the game of football.