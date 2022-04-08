Meet: 2023 TE/DL Eddie Vrdolyak

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Eddie Vrdolyak

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/DT/FB/DE

Twitter: @upnext_erv17

Instagram: @upnext_erv97

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Acceleration Sports Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14556245/6191d7fbb3d3600a389e6e19

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale, University of Penn, Dartmouth, Princeton, Columbia, Bucknell, Lehigh, St. Thomas, Furman, Butler and Valparaiso.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe I bring versatility in that I have played both ways throughout my football career. I have played multiple positions on offense as well as multiple positions on defense. In addition, I believe that I bring toughness as well as a strong work ethic.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting in the State Championship Game as a Junior.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher because I admire his leadership, tenacity, and work ethic.