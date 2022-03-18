Meet: 2023 WR Austin McCoombs

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Austin McCoom

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @austin_mccombs7

Instagram: austin_mccombs7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13715298/622a2cfd5eec8413e0ed0972

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, University of Dubuque

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I never give up. I’m always seeking to get better. I will bring leadership, competitiveness, motivation and commitment to the college that I will call home. I’m always ready!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

It has to be the learning experience and the team development. I love knowing more and more so I get more comfortable with anything I do. As well as celebrating our wins and figuring out how we can do better from our losses.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Peyton. He’s my favorite because when I was young to right now in my age my grandfather would always talk about him. He tells me all the story’s of when he say Walter Peyton in the gym and regularly said hey to him. One thing that stood out from the rest of the players was how respectful he was. No matter how good he knew he was, he was always humble. He never danced or did anything to make a scene. He would simply score a touchdown and give the ball to the reff. That’s how I am. I’m never a showboat. I like to get my unfinished business done.