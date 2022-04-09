Meet: 2023 WR Carson Gold
Name: Carson Gold
School: Eureka
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @gold_carson
Instagram: @Cgold30
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
4verts academy, 360 speed and performance.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13200184/61556f09da5c0a12141e8208\
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball state, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Upper Iowa, Wheaton, Augustana, St.Ambrose, Wartburg, Benedictine, Concordia Wisconsin, Taylor University, and Monmouth.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, selflessness, and versatility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA