{{ timeAgo('2022-04-09 08:25:19 -0500') }} football

Meet: 2023 WR Carson Gold

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Carson Gold

School: Eureka

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @gold_carson

Instagram: @Cgold30

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

4verts academy, 360 speed and performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13200184/61556f09da5c0a12141e8208\

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball state, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Upper Iowa, Wheaton, Augustana, St.Ambrose, Wartburg, Benedictine, Concordia Wisconsin, Taylor University, and Monmouth.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, selflessness, and versatility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

