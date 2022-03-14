Meet: 2023 WR Casey Joyce
Name: Casey Joyce
School: Lane Tech
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 178 pounds
Position: WR
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
EFT Sports Performance and Throw It Deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12862840/620320996655b40b2ca2cc0d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Colgate and Drake
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Elevated physical & mental endurance. Higher than normal instinct, spatial awareness, and football IQ. Self-motivation & discipline. Loyalty. Accountability. I'm a physical WR with great hands.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making the city playoffs junior year and playing those last games with my senior teammates.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Alvin Kamara. He's really fascinating and fun to watch!