Meet: 2023 WR Casey Joyce

Name: Casey Joyce

School: Lane Tech

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CaseyTJoyce

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Sports Performance and Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12862840/620320996655b40b2ca2cc0d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Colgate and Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Elevated physical & mental endurance. Higher than normal instinct, spatial awareness, and football IQ. Self-motivation & discipline. Loyalty. Accountability. I'm a physical WR with great hands.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making the city playoffs junior year and playing those last games with my senior teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara. He's really fascinating and fun to watch!