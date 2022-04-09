Meet: 2023 WR/DB Caleb Barclay

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Caleb Barclay

School: Bradley

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @calebbarclay4

Instagram: cbarclay.1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12936809/6150b2f9bee1120810930155

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, versatility, hard working

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the last game of covid szn with the seniors on varsity as a soph

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devonta Smith, everyone said he was too small…