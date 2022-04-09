Meet: 2023 WR/DB Caleb Barclay
Name: Caleb Barclay
School: Bradley
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @calebbarclay4
Instagram: cbarclay.1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest Boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12936809/6150b2f9bee1120810930155
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, versatility, hard working
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the last game of covid szn with the seniors on varsity as a soph
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Devonta Smith, everyone said he was too small…