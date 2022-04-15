 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 WR/DB Jack Fuller
Meet: 2023 WR/DB Jack Fuller

Name: Jack Fuller

School: Chicago St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @JackFuller23

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13058654/619bd10f64df9d0768095093

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, Wisc-Whitewater, St. Thomas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great field vision, open field tackling, coach mentality, team-first attitude, very coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to the 3rd round of playoffs for the first time in school history

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TJ Watt - he never stops working

