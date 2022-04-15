Meet: 2023 WR/DB Jack Fuller
Name: Jack Fuller
School: Chicago St. Patrick
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @JackFuller23
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Top Gun 7on7. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13058654/619bd10f64df9d0768095093
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Augustana, Wisc-Whitewater, St. Thomas
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great field vision, open field tackling, coach mentality, team-first attitude, very coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting to the 3rd round of playoffs for the first time in school history
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
TJ Watt - he never stops working