Meet: 2023 WR/DB Kevin Jackson

Name: Kevin Jackson

School: Leo

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @KevinMJackson4

Instagram: Yeaitskevoo3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I am playing with Heroh 7v7 team and I am training with Parisi Chicago .

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16614881/6193f07d0c543309fcf3d069

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois. NIU.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My leadership is a trait that I would bring to a college team .

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has yet to come but it’s coming very soon this upcoming season . This season will speak for itself

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player right now is Ja'marr chase because he gives 100% every time he touch the field no matter what