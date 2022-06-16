Meet: 2023 WR Dylan Swanstrom

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dylan Swanstrom

School: Lemont

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Dylanswanstrom

Instagram: Dylan.swanstrom22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13123248/61916cbbab9d73007c11d5a9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very coachable, I’m competitive, I have Confidence, I’m Discipline. I bring energy with teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Betting Nazareth on last second play.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Debo Samuel. Because he electric and explosive, and plays the game because he loves it and not for the money