Meet: 2023 WR Jayden Cook

Name: Jayden Cook

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @_JCook3

Instagram: jayd3n.cook

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12845619/6174ba53386df7012c83617f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwestern, University of Illinois, Georgetown, Butler, Valparaiso, Dayton, Princeton, Syracuse, Bucknell, Delaware State, Toledo, Fordham, South Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Amazing personality and special playmaking abilities

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 8a state championship in 2019

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dk Metcalf because he is just a beast on the field and I’ve modeled some of my technique after him.