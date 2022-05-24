Meet: 2023 WR Jimmy Deacy
Name: Jimmy Deacy
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Jimmy_Deacy
Instagram: jimmydeacy24
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13611151/6194066290ef7d03441a9311
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Some D3 schools
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work Leader
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning most improved player Starting some games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Larry Fitzgerald and his love for the game and his technique on not dropping the ball