{{ timeAgo('2022-05-24 09:42:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2023 WR Jimmy Deacy

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Jimmy Deacy

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Jimmy_Deacy

Instagram: jimmydeacy24

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13611151/6194066290ef7d03441a9311

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Some D3 schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work Leader

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning most improved player Starting some games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Larry Fitzgerald and his love for the game and his technique on not dropping the ball

