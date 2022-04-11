 EdgyTim - Meet: 2023 WR Michael Cervantes
Meet: 2023 WR Michael Cervantes

Name: Michael Cervantes

School: Buffalo Grove

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @mcerv5

Instagram: @mcerv5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT (Tom Nelson Training)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13177765/61970838d45e080a50bc4609

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kent st, NDSU, Illinois st, SDSU, North Dakota, Murray St

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Able to play a variety of positions, competitor, unselfish, even-keeled

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Rival in front of a packed home crowd

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio Jones because he doesn’t back down to anyone, embraces matchups, and has swag

