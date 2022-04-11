Meet: 2023 WR Michael Cervantes
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Michael Cervantes
School: Buffalo Grove
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @mcerv5
Instagram: @mcerv5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT (Tom Nelson Training)
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13177765/61970838d45e080a50bc4609
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Kent st, NDSU, Illinois st, SDSU, North Dakota, Murray St
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Able to play a variety of positions, competitor, unselfish, even-keeled
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating Rival in front of a packed home crowd
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julio Jones because he doesn’t back down to anyone, embraces matchups, and has swag