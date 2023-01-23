Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kameron Beckman

School: Springfield

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: TB/LB/DB

Twitter: @K__Nine

Instagram: kameronb9

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I work out mostly with my team during our scheduled weight room cycles. I also train with my step-dad who his SHS running back coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14738295/636c72e75caa7105080cfe52

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois College and hopefully some more as the season approaches.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker in the weight room and the classroom. Being that my step-father has coached me my whole life has allowed me to gain significant knowledge into higher level of X's and O's. This has allowed for me to play at a high level on both sides of the ball. I made All Conference in the CS8 this year as a junior and 1st team Academic All State. My hope is to be the main work horse back for SHS this upcoming season.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My 1st career touchdown last season vs #1 ranked SHG, Being a part of Coach Hebbs offense, and defense, and making the CS8 All conference team last season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Micah Parsons. I feel like he challenges himself every week and has a strong passion for the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track