Name: Kodiac Pruitt

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: OLB/RB/WR

Twitter: @Kodiac34

Instagram: Kodiacbear34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15768535/6372615e23480f0c38bf1599

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My knowledge, attitude and effort

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning first round in the playoffs,winning special teams player of the year,being interviewed for the news.being nominated play of the week.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter payton.The ability to not give up on a play and fight till the end

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, track