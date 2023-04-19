Meet: 2024 CB Jayden Jones
Name: Jayden Jones
School: Macomb
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @OnlyJaydenJones
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Midwest BOOM
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15744441/636ae934b535bf0504ec4860
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Western Illinois, Iowa, Ball State, and Drake
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
agility and ball skills that not many corners have.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Helping lead my HS to a record setting season of 10-1.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jalen Ramsey, because i’ve been following him and studying him for awhile now and he’s a big part of the reason I switched from WR to CB.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes, Track