Name: Jayden Jones

School: Macomb

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @OnlyJaydenJones

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest BOOM

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15744441/636ae934b535bf0504ec4860

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Illinois, Iowa, Ball State, and Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

agility and ball skills that not many corners have.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Helping lead my HS to a record setting season of 10-1.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jalen Ramsey, because i’ve been following him and studying him for awhile now and he’s a big part of the reason I switched from WR to CB.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, Track