Name: Abel Anell

School: St. Charles North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: DB/RB

Twitter: @abel_anell

Instagram: abelanell_8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15780302/638ced645ef6250a983efc6c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

The ability to play almost any position

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to play many different positions throughout my Highschool career

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julio Jones love the way he plays love how he can h keep his life private from football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field