Meet: 2024 DB Abel Anell
Name: Abel Anell
School: St. Charles North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: DB/RB
Twitter: @abel_anell
Instagram: abelanell_8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15780302/638ced645ef6250a983efc6c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
The ability to play almost any position
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being able to play many different positions throughout my Highschool career
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julio Jones love the way he plays love how he can h keep his life private from football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field