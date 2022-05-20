Meet: 2024 DB Daniel O'Malley

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Daniel O'Malley

School: Benet Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @DannyOMalley12

Instagram: @DannyOMalley12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Coach Lamont White- Speed Trainer Coach Brown- Athletic Konnection Training

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15262165/61858c6ab018960750926054

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, Nicholls State, Ball State University, BYU,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hardworking and I will do whatever it takes to succeed and compete on any team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my football career have been with my team this off-season. We create a team bond everyday when we are working out. I love the experience with the upperclassmen and teaching my teammates that are younger than me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jesse Bates III- Jesse is a safety for the Cincinnati Bengals. When I moved from linebacker to safety, in my freshman year of high-school, I started to realize that my playstyle at DB emulated his playstyle. Jesse is also a community guy; he is always helping the community and people around the Cincinnati area