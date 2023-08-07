Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Pere

School: Metea Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @DanielTpere

Instagram: danieltpere

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15149542/6376da6ca0237c0e0cfe0db3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lora’s, Illinois weslyn, storm. Carthage, etc

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Being an underdog coming from metea, every thinks they can just bully me etc, I bring physicality effort, I talk allot of smack, I play through the whistle and a team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The eola bowl vs waubonsie

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I like sauce Gardner a lot because he’s a physical fast and he’s talk smack

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & field