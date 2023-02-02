Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eli Liapis

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 178 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @EliLiapis

Instagram: eliapis_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14752590/63730187a676c70a7c15c6f1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Mckendree , UW stout, University of Saint Thomas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker and a competitor, I play smart from watching countless hours of film, and I’m a leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moments of playing football was going going to the pop Warner national championships 7th and 8th grade, and going 9-0 for the first time ever in Plainfield north history.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam chancellor because he of how hard he hit and the intensity and energy he brought to his defense.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track