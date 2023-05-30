Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Gage Range

School: Yorkville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @gage_r77

Instagram: gage_range

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15800268/6373e97e0c53d804e8f2d6e7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a good teammate and I’m dedicated to fulfilling my role

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Moline in 4 overtimes in the playoffs, also my 3 interception game against Oswego in the last regular season game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin fields, he does whatever he can to keep his team going even if they’re not performing

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball