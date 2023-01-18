Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Graham Gottschild

School: Glenbrook North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @GGottschild15

Instagram: @grahamg213

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15210550/639796d032dcd21258042424

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

An unrelenting work ethic.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First game junior year. Fighting through the nerves and playing at an elevated level than I did sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. An icon my dad always talks about the way he played.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Volleyball