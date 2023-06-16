Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Van Roeyen

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @jackvanroeyen7

Instagram: jack25vr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Tnt for 7on7 and I got to Pete houlihan for your training.

Hudl:

NA

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Quick learner, dedicated, competitive

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating new trier and boilingbrook

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dak Prescott because he faced hard struggles in his life and got through them

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No