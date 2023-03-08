Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: JT Poynton

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @jt_poynton

Instagram: jtpoynton

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14730006/6387dfaf0c54fa044081738a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Toledo, Miami of Ohio, Indiana St.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a hard-worker and I show up to practice everyday willing to compete. I know how to be a leader and I get on people when they’re not taking things seriously or being lazy. I have a lot of football experience and I build great relationships with teammates and coaches. Additionally, I excel in the classroom and will maintain a great GPA.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Favorite moment was either getting my first interception on the varsity level, or going to the state championship game at U of I in my first year on varsity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marlon Humphrey- One of the best corners in the game, but also extremely physical and reckless.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track