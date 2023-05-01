Meet: 2024 DB Kaleel Walker
Name: Kaleel Walker
School: Belleville East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @WallerKaleel
Instagram: Kaleel.Waller
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Elite speed 7v7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15651338/6363dafe19afac048cd8359e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Monmouth William Jewel Mckendree
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Team player
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making the playoff with my team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman, he does what he needed for his team and was always there
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball