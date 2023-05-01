Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaleel Walker

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @WallerKaleel

Instagram: Kaleel.Waller

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Elite speed 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15651338/6363dafe19afac048cd8359e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Monmouth William Jewel Mckendree

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Team player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making the playoff with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman, he does what he needed for his team and was always there

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball