Meet: 2024 DB Sahir Muhammed
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Sahir Muhammed
School: St. Laurence
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 155 pounds
Position: DB
Instagram: finao.2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Next level athletics
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14514167/63416e0a0660c604e8611a02
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
There are some college position coaches following me
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, discipline, leadership
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning conference back to back years
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Stephon Gilmore, I say this because he isn’t the tallest corner be he has amazing technique and plays with a big heart
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and field