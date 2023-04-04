Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Sahir Muhammed

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @finao_S2

Instagram: finao.2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next level athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14514167/63416e0a0660c604e8611a02

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

There are some college position coaches following me

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, discipline, leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning conference back to back years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stephon Gilmore, I say this because he isn’t the tallest corner be he has amazing technique and plays with a big heart

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field