Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Zvatanov

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE/ATH

Twitter: @dzlatanov87

Instagram: @drz.51

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Boom Lineman Team, Trenches Lineman academy (Derek Walker)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15718182/63d8554319a6860994e4a5e3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Columbia, Yale, Northwestern, Brown, Miami (OH), Princeton, NIU, ISU, Penn,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Always the hardest worker, I feel that I'm never a finished product. I'm always the first one in and last one out of the weight room or the field, and I go at every day with positivity and seek to build up my teammates just as much as i do myself, so we can all be great together.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Definitely defeating our rival Glenbard South, as it felt as if it was a long overdue defeat and our team was more united than ever. I also really enjoyed feeling the shift from being an unknown little guy as a prospect to somebody who was actually getting recruited, and starting to get the recognition for all the work I put in to play this sport. It came after a pretty spectacular combine performance, and i could finally feel the fruits of my labor.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player would have to be Christian Wilkins, as he brings incredible positivity to football and still performs at an elite level while just having fun, which is supposed to be the main reason we play sports!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

T&F(High Jump, Shotput, Discus), Volleyball