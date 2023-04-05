Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Christopher Roszak

School: Taft

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @chrisroszak

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2JvaBY

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

University of Minnesota Moorhead, Elmhurst, Ball state, Yale, Butler, Middlebury, Southwest baptist, Upper Iowa, Hillsdale, Indiana State, Saint Xaiver, Wabash, Mckendree.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a vocal athlete, whenever low energy happens at a game or practice, I make sure to bring it up. I’m always everywhere on the field cause you can never just do not enough. I don’t play for myself, I play 11 as 1.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When our taft team went to the city championship and we almost upset one of the best Illinois team in the state. We got our get back game to one of your rival schools we lost in the regular season, we beat them 44-0 in the playoffs. And then just enjoying the final moments with the seniors, always a memorable experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Hanson Reddick because he’s just an absolute beast. There’s never a play where he’s not going 120%, he can push rush against bigger and stronger linemen, and then he can go into coverage with his great speed and football IQ.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball